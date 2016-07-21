Blink-182 producer John Feldmann on the band's triumphant return and the music that inspired him

Blink-182 must have had a strong idea of what they wanted to achieve before they went into the studio with you?

“Jerry Finn was one of my mentors. Whenever I could corner him at a party, I harassed him about how he gets guitar sounds and how he gets his mixes to sound so punchy. The guys in Blink didn’t know that stuff happened, but they knew the sound of my records was influenced by the records Jerry made.

"One of [Blink’s] long-standing members [Tom DeLonge] left the band and there was a bunch of question marks for them as far as what their career looked like. They tried doing stuff on their own and it was coming out a bit like patchwork.

"There wasn’t really a thread sonically throughout the songs they’d written. Had all that stuff come together, I wouldn’t have been considered [to produce California].

“Like Steve Jobs says, you can only see where you’re at in your life by connecting the dots backwards. No-one has a crystal ball to see the future, but everything that’s happened in my life has led to me having the privilege of producing Blink.

"This project came to me because I was ready to do it, because of all the experience I’ve had being in a band and helping other bands get signed and making their records.”

Was it a challenge to capture Blink’s essence, particularly with Matt Skiba now in the fold?

“That’s the biggest challenge I had: not making it sound like an Alkaline Trio record and not making it sound like a Blink covers record.

"Basically, trying to make Matt be who he is, capture his essence as the guy who grew up in Chicago and had a different upbringing to anyone else in the band, but not trying to force him into the role of Tom.”

What gear shaped the sound of California?

“To me, the essential Blink sounds are the band’s instruments. Travis has a total custom kit that’s been built from scratch using some vintage parts and some modern parts that him and his tech Daniel built from the ground up. Besides being the best drummer that’s ever lived, his passion for the instrument is key to his sound.

That sound where you almost hear the roundness of the strings, you hear that grinding sound of the pick hitting the strings, it’s because the bass has been re-wired that way.

“All of Mark’s basses are custom-built Fender’s made to his specifications. Jerry Finn actually suggested re-routing Mark’s pickups to flip them because of the way Mark plays – he has this really interesting downstroke.

"I haven’t seen anyone play that way; that sound where you almost hear the roundness of the strings, you hear that grinding sound of the pick hitting the strings, it’s because the bass has been re-wired that way. Skiba used custom Jazzmasters and Jaguars.”

What about vocal microphones?

“In the end we used a Telefunken 251 because unlike Tom and Mark, Matt and Mark’s vocals are in a similar register, this kind of baritone tenor. We used the Telefunken 251 for both vocals. We tried eight or nine different vintage mics.

"Mark has a vintage C12 that he brought in. That ended up being too bright on his voice. The Telefunkin felt warm but you could still hear all the sibilance on the top end and you can hear everything they’re saying.”

Which tracks stand out for you?

“I love Built This Pool. Mark already had that song written, but knowing they were willing to embrace the humour that all Blink fans love so much – and that kinda went missing for a little while – I knew that we were going to be able to make the record that Blink fans wanted.

“Los Angeles was a really important song for me. There’s so much synergy that’s happened between [me and Blink]. I was born in San Diego and lived there almost half my life. Mark spent most of his time in San Diego.

When he sings that chorus it gives me goosebumps.

"For all intents and purposes, Blink are a San Diego-based band, and now we’re all living in Los Angeles. It’s the heaviest song on the album and it was great to be able to capture this heartfelt song about the city we love and embrace as home.

"It also showcases Skiba’s voice, that rasp and grit when he sings high. When he sings that chorus it gives me goosebumps. That was the first song we mixed and when I heard the mix I was in my car. I took a picture of goosebumps on my arm and sent it to Mark and was like, ‘Dude, we’ve made it man.’”