Blake Mills on Heigh Ho and recording in his car

Blake Mills is the Californian session god who shared a stage with Clapton, now he turns solo star with a genre-splicing new album, Heigh Ho...

“It’s an interesting story: we recorded Heigh Ho in the ‘B’ room at Ocean Way, but most of the vocals were done in my car.

"There was a ’52 Tele that Jackson Browne pulled out to show me one night. I couldn’t put it down"

"I would drive out somewhere, really late at night, usually after two in the morning, when I’d been using my voice all day and it was finally warmed up. I’d drive to the beach, or to a park, and I had a microphone that I plugged into this simple little interface called an Apogee Duet.

"I’d record vocal takes into a laptop, then listen back to see if they were usable, sonically. The sound was actually quite good, because the car is like an isolation chamber. All the cloth seats soaked up any reflections, and the windshield was angled at such a drastic slope that there wasn’t slapback. And, y’know, everyone sings in the car!”

The Guitars

“My friend lent me this 1800s gut-string parlour that I used to write and record a few things. It’s got these wooden banjo tuners, so it’s a bitch to keep in tune.

"Then there was the ’52 Tele that Jackson Browne pulled out to show me one night. I couldn’t put it down, so he said, ‘Just hang onto it for a while’! There’s a lot of pedigree in that Telecaster. It’s been played by a bunch of people, and it’s covered in gunk, but I can’t bring myself to wipe it off, because there’s no telling who put it there.

"Almost all the slide stuff was played on my Coodercasters. I have two, and they’ve both got a neck pickup from a hollowbody Guyatone and a Valco in the bridge. But they’re very different: one sounds like a human voice and the other has a really wide range.”