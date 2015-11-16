More

Blackstar's Tone:Link adds Bluetooth audio to any guitar amp with a line in

By

Audio receiver also works with PAs, home stereos, headphones and car speakers

Few amps are afforded with the luxury of Bluetooth tech, but Blackstar has set out to rectify the imbalance with the Tone:Link Bluetooth audio receiver.

By plugging into the line-in jack of any guitar amp, the Tone:Link offers wireless music playback with a 20-metre wireless range and built-in lithium-ion battery, which delivers eight hours battery life and micro-USB charging.

Read more: Blackstar Studio 10 EL34 Combo

As well as guitar amps, PAs, mixer desks, AV systems, home stereos, headphones, car/motorcycle/boat speakers can all benefit from the Tone:Link's Bluetooth capabilities.

The Tone:Link is available from December for £19.99 - head over to Blackstar Amps for more.