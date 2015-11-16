Blackstar's Tone:Link adds Bluetooth audio to any guitar amp with a line in

Few amps are afforded with the luxury of Bluetooth tech, but Blackstar has set out to rectify the imbalance with the Tone:Link Bluetooth audio receiver.

By plugging into the line-in jack of any guitar amp, the Tone:Link offers wireless music playback with a 20-metre wireless range and built-in lithium-ion battery, which delivers eight hours battery life and micro-USB charging.

As well as guitar amps, PAs, mixer desks, AV systems, home stereos, headphones, car/motorcycle/boat speakers can all benefit from the Tone:Link's Bluetooth capabilities.

The Tone:Link is available from December for £19.99 - head over to Blackstar Amps for more.