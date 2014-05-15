Image 1 of 3 Blackstar ID:Series Blackstar ID:Series Image 2 of 3 Blackstar ID:Series bedroom Image 3 of 3 Blackstar ID:Series country

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: This affordable series offers a control set like a traditional amp, coupled with versatile programmability and USB.

The proprietary True Valve Power™ mode exactly reproduces six power tube responses: EL84, 6V6, EL34, KT66, 6L6, KT88. When engaged, it delivers the response, dynamics, sag and break up characteristics of a tube amp, providing the same power output as an equivalent tube power amp. In other words, in a live environment ID:Series delivers the same loudness and feel as a tube amp.

There are six channels to explore: Clean Warm, Clean Bright, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD1, and OD2. Plus, Blackstar's patented ISF control lets you quickly go from USA to UK tones. Simultaneous, studio quality modulation, delay and reverb effects can be stored along with your own sounds.

Onboard USB and Blackstar's INSIDER GUI software lets you create deep edits, store patches in your amp, re-amp tracks, and exchange patches in Blackstar's online community.

