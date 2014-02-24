Blackberry Smoke - The Whippoorwill review

As old mates of The Black Crowes, it's to be expected that some of the Robinson brothers' sound would have rubbed off on Atlanta Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke.

Shakin' Hands With The Holy Ghost is a case in point; Paul Jackson's lead riff sounding like By Your Side's lost hit-maker. It's when the Smoke turn away from the Rich Robinson riffs they run into trouble. The country rock One Horse Town and Skynyrd-influenced Six Ways To Sunday are musically derivative and lyrically ham-fisted, but are the exception rather than the norm.

3 out of 5