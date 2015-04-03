Bill Laswell's top 5 tips for producers

Bassist-producer and "collision music" purveyor Bill Laswell issued a simple dictum for Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and New Orleans-bred pianist Jon Batiste for making their collaborative, jam-based album, The Process: Don't be yourselves.

“If you're going to try something new or go somewhere unknown, you have to take away all the safety nets," Laswell says. "Chad and I talked about him trying out some different grooves and rhythms. The whole idea was to be unrecognizable, because if people go, 'Oh, that's Chad Smith from the Chili Peppers,' they're already bringing a certain expectation to the music. Let's get out of that."

As for Batiste, Laswell went even further to take the jazz pianist out of his normal comfort zone, shifting the emphasis to synthesized sounds and instruments and calling upon the keyboardist to "not think style or genre." "To be honest, I don’t like jazz, and I especially don’t like New Orleans jazz," Laswell says. "I don’t like traditions of any kind, so let's get rid of them and see where this music wants to go. If you put musicians with instruments that are unfamiliar, or you give them the freedom to go into the unknown, they're going to play something unusual."

A multi-musical hat wearer – composer, band member, engineer, mixer – Laswell has, since the early '80s, spent equal time on both sides of the studio glass. In fact, he bristles at the term "producer," insisting that truly immersed musicians shape the sound of a recording as much as anybody who bears that label. "If you're leading and contributing, then you're producing," he says. "The truth is, a lot of people get called ‘producer,’ but the label can be meaningless. I don’t think half of these people have a grip on what it takes to make exciting music."

With that in mind, on the following pages Laswell offers his top five tips for producers.