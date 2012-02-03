Big brands line up for Great British Guitar Show 2012

PRESS RELEASE: Following an extremely busy trip to the NAMM show in early January, UK Musicshows Ltd has revealed a raft of new exhibitors for its Great British Guitar Show on 25-26 February.

Big names recently confirmed for the inaugural GBGS include Yamaha and Orange amplification, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Brian May Guitars, TC Electronic, Elixir strings, Overwater and The Bass Centre.

The above join Ibanez, Laney, Bose, Rotosound, Santa Cruz, Vigier, Tokai, Line6 and many other instrument and accessory brands at Birmingham's Bingley Hall exhibition venue for the Great British Guitar Show, making it the most comprehensive guitar event in the 2012 calendar.

UK Musicshows' Jason Castle said, "We're really pleased that so many of the guitar industry's biggest brands will be taking part in the Great British Guitar Show in February. We always wanted GBGS to showcase all that's great in our industry, from electric and acoustic guitars to bass gear, amplification and accessories - it's going to make for a great weekend for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Tickets for the Great British Guitar Show are priced at £10 in advance and are available from www.greatbritishguitarshow.co.uk

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Great British Guitar Show

