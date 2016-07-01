Beach Slang talk songwriting, lyrics and reasons to believe

James Alex is preaching the power of positivity in rock ’n’ roll, and he means every note of it. As we join his Beach Slang congregation on their UK tour, we find ourselves becoming true believers, too.

There’s a number of unwritten rock rules any aspiring guitarist may need to acknowledge during their quest to make it, and some of them are quite depressing. First up, have a stage persona that consists of always playing it cool, holding back your enthusiasm and maintaining a healthy dose of cynicism at all times.

Secondly, if you haven’t made it anywhere near big by the age of 30 you’re unfortunately going to need to make that rent-paying day job a priority. And finally, if you’re band has the word ‘Beach’ in their name, then you automatically suck.

James Alex either didn’t get the memos on any of those, or if he did he gave them the finger. “There was this band that said if you had beach in your name you couldn’t be taken seriously,” explains Beach Slang’s early 40s founder, vocalist and guitarist. “It was like you couldn’t matter, and it was almost this trend-hopping thing. So I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to call it Beach Slang and we’re going to make it matter.’” As we find out, when James says things like this, he really means it.