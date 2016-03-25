Baroness on that bus crash and the road to latest album Purple

Sadly, there would be no checking out for the band. At least not for a while. Around 10.45am, the bus plunged 30 feet off a viaduct near Bath, sending its occupants hurtling into the unknown, almost claiming their lives. Sat by his bandmate, Peter Adams recalls the horror...

“It was one of those days where it was just pouring down with rain,” says the guitarist, who joined the band in 2008 and has become the longest-serving member after Baizley.

We went over the tops of some trees, four wheels in the air, watching the trees whipping the windshield

“The bus was going really slow because, you know, English roads are small. The driver was just creeping, doing his daily drive, as I was laying in my bunk awake. Those roads weren’t accommodating for the bus… we shouldn’t have been on them. This thing had been on tour since the Berlin Wall came down, it was the clownshoe express.”

John shakes his head in disbelief and picks up the story. “The sat nav took our driver Norman somewhere he shouldn’t have been. We swung this left onto Brassknocker Hill [in Monkton Combe] and I saw a sign that said ‘Next two miles 12 per cent downgrade’ and I’m thinking, ‘That’s pretty steep, this is getting weird!’ Then the pneumatic ‘psssshhh’ went off and I looked at Norman who was terrified from moment one.

“For two miles we were listening to every kind of brake as he stomped them. The emergency ones went, plus all the main ones, while we had a steep bank on one side and a stone wall on the other. There was nowhere to go.

“We were picking up speed and my thoughts went from a 99 per cent chance of being okay and plummeted down from there… until we were moving really fast, totally out of control off the bottom of a hill, straight through the barricade like it was warm butter. We went over the tops of some trees, four wheels in the air, watching the trees whipping the windshield. We all thought, ‘Alright. That was that. Let’s get it over with.’”