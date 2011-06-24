Image 1 of 2 Avian Skylark Image 2 of 2 Avian Skylark back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The Avian Skylark is an uber modern grand auditorium model with a 15" lower bout and offset sound hole. Designed by Harry Fleishman, a prominent luthier in the Steve Klein mould of guitar building.

Available in maple, mahogany and Indian rosewood with a sitka spruce top, these guitars feature all solid wood construction. Demi-cutaway and left handed models are also available, as are active electronics, with hard case as standard.

With a 24.5" scale length and 1.75" nut width the Skylark is a punchy guitar that excels at both modern contemporary percussive fingerstyle and acoustic jazz. In fact, it will pretty much take anything you throw at it.

"The Skylark sings very sweetly indeed with a delightfully airy elegance to its tone … Strummed chords sound full and bright with very good levels of sustain and finger picking was rewarded by similar levels of sweetness" - David Mead

Avian Guitars are represented exclusively in Europe by The North American Guitar.

