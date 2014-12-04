At The Gates' Anders Björler talks guitar

Over the course of four albums, At The Gates not only changed death metal, they changed metal. Formed in Gothenburg in 1990, they pioneered a melodic death metal sound that hasbeen taken not merely as an inspiration by countless acts, but as a template to be riffed on shamelessly. While their Gothenburg comrades In Flames, Dark Tranquillity and Soilwork were also infusing their riffs with melody, At The Gates were the most influential and important band to come out of the city.



They split up in 1996, after the release of their masterwork Slaughter Of The Soul, but are back with At War With Reality. Picking up where Slaughter... left off, it sees Anders Björler and Martin Larsson trade hyper-kinetic death metal riffs juiced up and informed by Tchaikovsky-esque, Wagnerian bombast. No, seriously. But for all his six-stringed victories, Björler doesn’t see himself as a guitar hero. He’s all about the songs.

From the outside, it looked as though the reunion was initially just for a few shows; when did you start writing the new album?

“We started with the reunion in 2008, and back then it was enough. We’d see each other, tour the world, play the old songs, especially for the fans who hadn’t heard it back in the day. Then when a couple of years passed we missed the creative side... and that’s a big part of you as an artist. I like creating music. Last year, maybe May, after I finished my instrumental solo project I got in a metal mood again, so I tried – with At The Gates at the back of my mind – to write something, and ended up writing The Book Of Sand (The Abomination).

"That was the first track I wrote, I sent it to Tomas [Lindberg, vocals] and Jonas [Björler, bass and Anders’ twin brother] first, to get their reaction, and they were all ‘woo-hoo!’ The rest is history... We wrote some more, three or four tracks, and thought ‘Wow! This is going to be an album!’”

Were there any song ideas left over from the old days that you used here?

“Nothing from At The Gates. That was such a long time ago, almost 20 years ago... maybe a

skeleton of an idea that was supposed to be for The Haunted [Anders’ former band] but in a reworked fashion. Apart from that, it was a clean slate, starting afresh.”

Did you learn much from your solo project, Antikythera, that you took into the songwriting for At War With Reality?

“I guess everything you do influences you and affects you somehow. I tend to divide the different things in my life but everything you do helps the other stuff, even if it is a contrast. I wanted to do that instrumental thing mainly because we did The Haunted album //The Unseen// which was, to me, a compromise, getting in between very aggressive metal and at the same time trying to do some more progressive mellow stuff. I like it, but it didn’t work for everybody.”