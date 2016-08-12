Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce: my top 5 tips for bands

With Asking Alexandria, guitarist Ben Bruce has flown the flag for Brit metal around the globe.

The Yorkshire band have scored three US top 10 albums in a row since 2011’s Reckless & Relentless, and they cracked the UK top 20 with The Black earlier this year.

While such success Stateside suggests a band that has been given a hefty dollop of major-label help, that is not the case. Instead, Bruce and his bandmates made the gutsy decision to try and break America before they had even secured a record deal or a manager.

In doing so, they committed themselves to years of hard graft, travelling in and out of the US on tourist visas and sleeping in supermarket car parks until they finally attracted the attention of Sumerian Records in 2009.

But it’s been all plain sailing since then, right? Not quite. Just as AA looked set to make the step up to worldwide arena fillers, the band was rocked by the departure of vocalist Danny Worsnop.

That would have finished many bands off, but Bruce and co dusted themselves down, recruited new singer Denis Stoff and put out The Black, a stunning statement of intent.

Looking back on the crazy eight years since forming the band, Ben says, “We haven’t had time to sit back and breathe and think about everything that has gone on; we’ve just got on with it.”

Right there is a major cornerstone of Asking Alexandria’s success: a never-say-die attitude and the will to just keep on going, even in the toughest circumstances.

And it has paid off. As well as their impressive album sales, the band are also making waves on the live circuit and return to the UK this summer to headline The Pit stage at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

With this in mind, when we spoke to Ben, we wanted to know just how young bands can follow in these footsteps. Here follows Ben Bruce’s top five tips for bands.

