An evening with Soren Andersen - UK tour dates announced

PRESS RELEASE: Famed Danish axeman Soren Andersen will be in the UK in July visiting Yamaha dealers in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Guildford. He'll be showcasing the new Pacifica guitars and the THR compact amps in an intimate setting where fans and guitarists can learn more about the new guitars, Soren's unique sound and the secrets behind the phenomenal success of the brilliant THR amplifiers.

Soren will be playing live, explaining how he produces his distinctive sound, showing how the THR fits into a home recording set up and sharing his experiences as a top player. He'll also be hosting question and answer sessions.

One of the world's most respected live and recording artists Soren has most recently been touring with Glenn Hughes and has played and produced some of the most prominent rock acts of recent times including Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Straitjackets), Tommy Aldrige (Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Moore, Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake).He is also a co-owner of the popular 'Medley' studio in Copenhagen .

Tickets for the events are free of charge but interest will undoubtably be high and places will be limited so early booking is advised. Special offers will be available on the night any customers purchasing new Yamaha Pacifica 510V and 611 will receive a THR amp as part of the package!

You can catch Soren here

Monday 16th July - Guitar Guitar - Glasgow - 0141 552 9896

Tuesday 17th July PMT - Manchester - 0161 8776262

Wednesday 18th July PMT - Birmingham - 0121 359 5056

Thursday 19th July - Andertons Music Company - Guildford - 0148 345 6777

For more information about Soren - check out his website HERE!

Information taken from official press release

