Amy Winehouse passes away, aged 27

Amy Winehouse has been found dead at her home in north London.

The death of a 27-year-old woman in Camden, London was confirmed by the Metropolitan Police, after the London Ambulance Service was called to the singer's flat just before 4pm Saturday BST. The cause of death is as yet unknown.

Winehouse had fought a long and public battle with drink and drugs, pulling out of a European Tour after an erratic performance in Serbia only last month.

She first burst into the public consciousness with acclaimed debut Frank in 2003, but it was 2006 album Back to Black which brought her global fame, winning five Grammys along the way.