Amon Amarth's Olavi Mikkonen talks Jomsviking, Explorers and Viking metal

It’s very apt indeed that Amon Amarth’s 10th studio album Jomsviking – made not long after frontman Johan Hegg’s movie debut in Northmen: A Viking Saga – is their most cinematic offering yet. The Swedish melodeath masters have raided the history books and delved deep into Norse mythology over the years, but never in one singular narrative running the course of an entire album…

“This album feels like a movie to us,” says guitarist Olavi Mikkonen, who shares six-string duties with co-guitarist Johan Söderberg.

“It’s the same story throughout the album. Johan wrote down a script and that’s what we based the whole album on. Basically, the Jomsviking were the mercenaries of the Viking era. Though it’s a fiction story that we came up with ourselves, the Jomsviking were around… there’s truth to their existence.

“There’s a young man that kills important people in the village he lives in and has to flee for his life. He accidentally joins the Jomsviking and becomes this badass warrior. Eventually, after many, many years, he comes back to his homeland. See what I mean: it’s basically like a movie!”

If you’re wondering how much of an impact their frontman’s involvement in the film business had on the fruits of their labour, the answer is probably a fair bit… It’s the perfect soundtrack to conquering the world, which is something you could say the Swedes have been doing since their formation in 1992.

“Yes, I think the film must have had an effect,” ponders the guitarist, “because Johan did that movie straight after we finished recording our last album Deceiver Of The Gods, in between touring it. So, as we began talking about the follow-up record, he was already thinking in movie terms. And we figured let’s do a movie, but skip the picture bit and just do the music. That’s how the idea was born… so, in a way, if Johan didn’t do that movie, maybe we might have written a regular album.”

That said, even a “regular album” from Amon Amarth will have more storytelling than a night in with Stephen King. This is a band that know what works for them and when to stick to it.

“In a sense, we do stick to Viking mythology,” continues Mikkonen. “If that’s a concept, then yes, we are a concept band. I don’t see us ever writing lyrics about other topics, like Peter Pan or whatever; that would be kinda awkward. You should never say never, but I can’t see us straying too far away from what we’ve been doing.”