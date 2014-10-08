Alice Cooper on shock rock – past, present and future

When Vincent Furnier adopted the moniker Alice Cooper, first for his band and then for himself, in the late '60s, he not only kicked off a career that would span six decades (and counting), but he also invented an entire genre – shock rock.

By incorporating campy elements from horror movies and introducing a wealth of weird and wild stage props to his live show – everything from boa constrictors to guillotines – Cooper became public enemy number one to parents and conservative Bible Belt thumpers, and in the process he became a superstar, influencing a new generation of showmen who followed him, such as Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and a host of others.

As Cooper snakes across the US on a mega tour with Mötley Crüe, we spoke to the 66-year-old evergreen icon on shock rock's past, present and future.