Adele wins two Ivor Novello awards

Adele has won two Ivor Novello awards at a ceremony in London this afternoon. The singer was named songwriter of the year, while Rolling In The Deep, the first single to be taken from her second album 21, was confirmed as the most played work of 2011.

The Ivor Novellos are designed specifically to recognise songwriting achievements. Other winners at the 2012 ceremony included Ed Sheeran for The A-Team (best song musically and lyrically) and PJ Harvey for Let England Shake (best album).

Also taking home prizes were Lana Del Rey and her British songwriting partner Justin Parker for Video Games (best contemporary song), Take That (outstanding contribution), Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp (outstanding song collection), Siouxsie Sioux (Ivors Inspiration) and Mark Knopfler (lifetime achievement).