Acoustic amps: which is the best?

Whether you're playing folk, bluegrass, '60s beat or indie pop, if you want to strum or fingerpick an acoustic guitar on stage and be heard above the din of a crowded bar or hold your own in the context of a band, you're going to need an amplifier…

And not just any old amp - an acoustic guitar amplifier needs to stay clean and offer plenty of power. Other desirable features include detailed EQ, high quality digital effects and feedback suppression, ideally all housed in a compact cabinet that doesn't break your back on the way up the pub staircase on open mic night.

With these considerations in mind, we need you to nominate your recommendations for the best acoustic amp that money can buy.

What to do now

Get involved! Tell us your favourite acoustic amp(s) (manufacturer, model, etc), and reasons why, like this:

You can expect a gallery of your top picks to follow in the coming weeks - so get nominating!