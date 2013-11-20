9 scary-looking guitars

He’d been a creepy kid with a pre-school penchant for slasher flicks, so it follows that Kirk Hammett’s choice of guitar in Metallica was an ESP embossed with the slaphead villain from 1932 undead classic The Mummy.

Frustratingly, this model has never been rolled out for everyday punters – although you could try channelling your late Aunt Maude using Hammett’s KH-2 Ouija.