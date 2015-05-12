7 of the best: high volume acoustic guitars

Compared to the trillions of affordable classical and even entry level electro- cutaways, this thinline cutaway electro-nylon is quite a rare bird but is a good choice for high-volume situations with its chambered mahogany body and spruce top.

The electro side is handled by a B-Band A11 Sound System with top-placed, electric-like volume and treble and bass EQ controls. A very affordable way to get a little Latin into a loud band setting.