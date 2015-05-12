7 of the best: high volume acoustic guitars
Cort Sunset NY
Compared to the trillions of affordable classical and even entry level electro- cutaways, this thinline cutaway electro-nylon is quite a rare bird but is a good choice for high-volume situations with its chambered mahogany body and spruce top.
The electro side is handled by a B-Band A11 Sound System with top-placed, electric-like volume and treble and bass EQ controls. A very affordable way to get a little Latin into a loud band setting.
Yamaha Silent Guitar SLG110S
With a solid wood centre section and a guitar-shaped outline frame there’s no way this incredibly modern guitar can feed back and it has been used by some big names in big venues despite being designed as a silent ‘practice’ guitar.
It also features onboard digital effects and a headphone out for the aforementioned silent practice, while nylon-string versions - the SLG130NW and SLG110N with classic and narrow width necks - are available too.
Godin Multiac Steel Duet Ambiance
The original Godin Acousticaster was a thinline, almost Telecaster-shaped electro designed for stage use.
The Multiac range expanded on that concept with, initially, nylon strings then a plethora of steel-string models, often with synth access for the more adventurous.
The Multiac Steel Duet Ambiance features four individual Fishman Aura ‘mic’ images and under-saddle transducer as well as a dual-source preamp with feedback control.
Taylor T5 Classic
A true, braced-top hollowbody design, the thinline T5 has soundboard and neck-placed transducers, which give the guitar a surprisingly accurate acoustic voice when it’s plugged in.
What’s more, you also get a Taylor magnetic pickup close to the bridge, and all can be selected by a five-way selector switch and shoulder-mounted volume and treble and bass EQ controls.
The T5 Classic is a great way of adding some electric sounds into your acoustic set, or a good electro for higher volume situations.
Italia Mondial Classic
‘What on earth is an electric guitar doing in an acoustic round-up?’ You may well be thinking... and quite right, too. However, Italia’s funky retro-inspired Mondial is one of many electric instruments with both magnetic electric sounds and piezo acoustic-like sounds onboard.
This might not be the most ‘accurate’ acoustic sound we’ve ever heard from an electric guitar, but especially in a larger band setting it can certainly add acoustic texture... and you’ll get noticed!
We said: "If you're looking more for electric than acoustic and aren't put off by its eccentricities, the Mondial is well worth checking out."
4 out of 5
Read our full Italia Mondial Classic review
PRS Hollowbody II
Another electric guitar, but a very different animal to the Italia. PRS’s innovative Hollowbody originally offered the PRS/LR Baggs-designed piezo system as an option; now it’s standard on both the double-cut and single-cut models.
Again, a fully hollow thinline body - the top and back are joined only by a block under the bridge to prevent feedback - it’s very versatile instrument, not least for the jazzier player wanting a little acoustic-like texture. One of the best acoustic sounds on an electric we’ve heard.
LTD TL-6
The TL-6 looks like a slightly enlarged ESP Eclipse: the back is routed out, leaving sides, a centre block under the acoustic-like bridge, and a pocket for the glued-in neck. It's capped with a maple top, with sizeable 'slash' soundhole and bound edges.
This is an ideal guitar to run through your pedalboard and create acoustic-textured 'electric' sounds; its boundaries are your imagination. We can't help thinking an additional magnetic pickup version would blur the lines even more.
We said: "At this price, the TL-6 could not only be an ideal onstage electro for loud scenarios but also a source of left-field, treated 'acoustic' tones."
4 out of 5
