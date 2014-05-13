7 iconic pop punk guitar riffs

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: We Are The In Crowd are fast becoming that band we just can't stop listening to. With super catchy choruses and riffs, they're a likeable bunch of young pop punkers raised on the very best musical diet of Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World.

Hailing from New York, We Are The In Crowd add a colourful splash of rock to their own pop punk, helping them to infuse a meaty backbone into the music they write. When we asked guitarist Cameron Hurley to choose seven iconic pop punk tracks for your aural delectation he mused, “The iconic guitar riff might be one of the most sought after achievements in rock music, and many try but only few succeed.

“Pop punk wouldn't be the same without the classic guitar riffs,” Cameron continued. “So many air guitars would go unplayed and powerchords would rule the world. We thank all who strive to keep the riffs alive, and those who have brought them thus far.” Here are Cameron's picks...