7 iconic pop punk guitar riffs
We Are The In Crowd
GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: We Are The In Crowd are fast becoming that band we just can't stop listening to. With super catchy choruses and riffs, they're a likeable bunch of young pop punkers raised on the very best musical diet of Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World.
Hailing from New York, We Are The In Crowd add a colourful splash of rock to their own pop punk, helping them to infuse a meaty backbone into the music they write. When we asked guitarist Cameron Hurley to choose seven iconic pop punk tracks for your aural delectation he mused, “The iconic guitar riff might be one of the most sought after achievements in rock music, and many try but only few succeed.
“Pop punk wouldn't be the same without the classic guitar riffs,” Cameron continued. “So many air guitars would go unplayed and powerchords would rule the world. We thank all who strive to keep the riffs alive, and those who have brought them thus far.” Here are Cameron's picks...
Song: Dammit
“You could consider this song to be the cornerstone of the pop punk riff world and for Blink-182's discography (the Dumpweed riff being a close second). For many it was the introduction to pop punk guitar playing. It's not the most advanced riff to play, but you just had to learn it, so that means it deserves honourable mention for the influence it has had on aspiring guitar players.”
Song: Chicago Is So Two Years Ago
“There aren't many songs where you could say the intro, verse, pre-chorus and chorus are all riffs. This is powerchord riffing at it's finest. There's nothing complicated – it's straight forward, which makes this song so much fun to play and listen to.”
Song: Futures
“One of my favourite intro songs/riffs to an album. The constant, driving, chugging guitar mixed with the harmonizing riffs makes this song a one of a kind pop punk classic from one of the most legendary pop punk bands.”
Song: Misery Business
“I can't deny this song a spot on the list. Misery Business is a perfectly executed and simple pop punk rock riff that's so good, I would put it under the 'Damn! How did I not come up with that?' riff category.”
Song: Above Me
“Rufio are built on guitar riffs. If you're just learning guitar and wanna skip learning the chords and all the boring stuff and go straight to the fast picking, start with this band, this song.”
Song: Direction
“The Starting Line had a huge influence on our guitar writing and playing style, even in the earlier years of us just learning how to play. This song in particular sparked something in me when I first heard it. The sludgy style guitar playing and chord structure stuck with me.”
Song: What's It Feel Like To Be A Ghost / Liar (It Takes One To Know One)
“I had to put both of these songs together as one, and if you ever played these songs on guitar you would understand. They flow so well together and both start off with some of the best, simple, iconic guitar riffs that have ever come out of the pop punk genre.”