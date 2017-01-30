6 of the best semi-acoustic guitars

Available with or without Bigsby, this hollowbody ES-330-style double-cut thinline gives plenty of hollowbody style without the depth or size of a bigger ‘jazzbox’.

Listen to Gary Clark’s music and hear just how valid a guitar like this is for a contemporary player. Epiphone has many larger hollowbodies and centre-blocked thinlines, too.

