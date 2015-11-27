6 of the best portable bass amps

Do you find that your bandmates seem reluctant to help you with your gear before and after a gig? If you’re tired of feeling like an undertaker when moving your rig, it’s time to consider a portable, powerful and reasonably priced amp.

Wait a second! The smaller the amp, the louder it ain’t, surely?

Not so. You see, modern amps make use of Class-D digital power amp sections, so they don’t need the heavy, bulky transformers found in the bass amps of yore.

So they aren’t just practice amps, then?

Nope. We’ve chosen six heads, all of which give you over 200 watts RMS power. Paired up with a cab, they’ll deliver all the volume you need for most average-size gigs.

Okay, but what about features?

Most of our examples offer switchable voicings, overdrive and multi-band EQ. Throw in footswitch control, effects loops, line outputs and the fact that most weigh less than an average household cat, and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bar post-set.