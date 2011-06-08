30 killer pop guitar solos

While MusicRadar isn't averse to belting out a Phil Collins tune or prancing around to a Girls Aloud number at a family wedding, we acknowledge that these days the majority of 'pop' is - quite rightly - judged on its production, not guitar showmanship.

So, with the exception of one or two recent numbers from the Jonas Brothers and, erm… Shania Twain, most solos in this rundown by Total Guitar have come from the golden '80s and '90s; laid down by a slew of innovative players and session aces such as Steve Lukather, Dave Barry and Paul Jackson Jr.

Throughout the top 30, we've highlighted each guitarist's specific techniques on each solo so that you can see exactly what makes them killer. In no particular order, then, we'll kick things off with pop royalty: Prince's Sexy MF…