21 scariest musicians and bands

With their fascinatingly eerie appearance (frontman Papa Emeritus II is a papally attired brother to Skelator while the five Nameless Ghouls don hooded robes and face-concealing black masks) and songs that espouse the virtues of good ol' Beezlebub, you'd think that Ghost (or Ghost B.C., as they're known in the US) might went to send you beyond Down Under. Their sound, however, is sort of heavenly – a hyper-melodic, pop-tinged take on vintage metal. Which makes them even scarier, actually.

