2015 marks two decades since Blur and Oasis released their landmark albums, The Great Escape and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

20 years on and Noel and Graham are still going strong with new releases, so to celebrate, we’re taking a look at the players who defined the biggest movement in UK guitar music since Beatlemania.

Here then, in no particular order, we present 20 Britpop guitar gods...

Gaz Coombes

“People spent a long time trying to lump us in with Britpop, but we weren’t bothered. So we didn’t spend our interviews going, ‘Look, we’re not Britpop!’, because it didn’t mean enough to us to even do that”

I Should Coco, the 1995 debut album from Supergrass, was released at the peak of Britpop, and its blend of aggressive punk, sunshine-laden pop and kerazy videos was very much in keeping with the cheeky culture of the time.

It helped that frontman and guitarist Gaz Coombes was a dab hand with writing infuriatingly catchy anthems, and the likes of Caught By The Fuzz and Alright were a testament to that.

Gaz never claimed to be a technical virtuoso, but his effective use of chunky barre chords and tasteful Neil Young-style solos made him a powerful presence nonetheless.