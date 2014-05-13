12 hot guitar bands for summer 2014

British heavy metal is enjoying a well-deserved purple patch at the minute. Brit exports are blazing a trail the world over, even making headway in the previously closed shop that is the US, and Architects could just be the next band of Brit riff masters to cross the pond and come back as metal heroes.

We spoke to Architects guitarist Tom Searle to find out how to write a pant-wettingly awesome metal riff, the gear that he just has to see on stage each night and whether he thinks world domination is just around the corner.

What was the first song you learned to play?

“Rather typically it was Smells Like Teen Spirit. How predictable!”

What's the one piece of gear you couldn't live without?

“Probably my Tube Screamer. I'm not mega fussy on the brand, I use the Ibanez TS9 right now and it does the job. Mine actually popped its clogs in soundcheck two days ago and the thought of playing the show without it gave me the hot sweats! It just gives my tone that bite and attack that allows my guitar to hold its place in the mix.”

What is the key to writing a killer metal riff?

“Whatever the riff is, it has to have something about it to earn its keep in the song. I don't really think about it in any sort of measured way, if it's right, then you just know it. I've definitely learnt to dial back the technical side of it, especially if it's going to make it difficult to perform live. It's not a matter of laziness, it's just if you reach too far then it might just end up a sloppy mess. I think the best riffs are the simple ones.”

Can Architects go on to achieve the kind of worldwide success we've seen from other UK metal bands like Bring Me The Horizon?

“That's hard to say. I don't want to be defeatist and say no, I suppose anything is possible. On the other hand their success is pretty unprecedented, so I'm not counting on it! To be honest the success we have right now internationally completely blows my mind. I'd never have believed we could achieve what we have, so to worry about what other people have achieved, or to think that we've failed because someone else has more would be ridiculous.”

Where to see them: Architects play Reading and Leeds festival on 23 and 24 August