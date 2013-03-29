12 Best Comebacks

In 1968, it had been a long time since Elvis was relevant, mainly because a bunch of Liverpudlians calling themselves The Beatles had rendered his Hollywood schmaltz-fest yesterday's news.

He needed something special, and that something turned out to be the legendary ’68 Comeback Special, a TV event that saw the King reclaim his crown. Admittedly, it still had its fair share of cheesy moments, but there’s no denying Presley’s charisma, voice or song choices when he gathers together a few pals with acoustic guitars to play in the round.