10 rock stars' first guitars

WORLD GUITAR DAY 2019: We've all got to start somewhere, so if you're fed up of strumming away on a no-name acoustic guitar - take heart - many of the world's greatest guitar heroes began their musical careers in exactly the same way. First up, Slipknot's Mick Thomson...

“I had to have it,” recalls Slipknot’s bogie man of the Hohner Tele copy in his local mall. “So I delivered papers for a month and a half. I stupidly thought it sucked, and let it go for like $40, convinced that it was dog-s**t, because all the other neighbourhood kids had much better guitars than me, with whammy bars - and I just had a fake Tele.”