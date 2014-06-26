10 of the best MTV Unplugged albums

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: As a series - or 'strand', if we're going to be pedantic - goes, MTV's Unplugged has not just been successful, it's literally saved careers, inspired countless numbers to 'go acoustic' and borne one or two bonafide classic albums along the way. Here we run through 10 of the best sessions committed to record, kicking off with Kiss…

Kiss - Unplugged

Recorded: 9 August, 1995

At their best MTV's Unplugged sessions don't just refresh back catalogues, they reinvigorate careers. Kiss’ 1995 appearance is case in point: following guest spots on the show (including Beth, below), original members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley reunited with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons for two more albums and a further half-decade of successful touring.