10 bountiful CD and vinyl box sets for Christmas 2012

Although he began his recording career on Sun Records, Johnny Cash was signed to Columbia for over three decades, and this extensive set collects all of The Man in Black's recordings during the years 1958 through 1990.

Encompassing country & western, blues, gospel, folk, rockabilly and more, Johnny Cash: The Complete Columbia Album Collection is an extensive 63-CD treasure trove that will appeal equally to hardcore Cash fans as well as newcomers. Included are his 59 original album titles for Columbia, from 1958's The Fabulous Johnny Cash through the two Highwayman albums of 1985 and 1990 (with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson).



There are also two new compilations: The Singles, Plus – a 2-CD, 55-song collection of single sides that did not originally appear on albums, along with guest performances on other artists' albums, among them Bob Dylan, the Carter Family, mother Maybelle Carter, June Carter Cash, the Earl Scruggs Revue, Marty Robbins, Willie Nelson and Shel Silverstein. Additionally, there is Johnny Cash With His Hot & Blue Guitar, a 28-song collection of single and non-single tracks released during his Sun Records.

The set contains:

The Fabulous Johnny Cash

Hymns By Johnny Cash

Songs Of Our Soil

Now There Was A Song!

Ride This Train

Hymns From The Heart

The Sound Of Johnny Cash

Blood, Sweat And Tears

Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash

The Christmas Spirit

Keep On The Sunny Side

The Carter Family with special guest Johnny Cash

I Walk The Line

Bitter Tears: Johnny Cash Sings Ballads Of The American Indian

Orange Blossom Special

Johnny Cash Sings The Ballads Of The True West

Everybody Loves A Nut

Happiness Is You

Carryin' On With Johnny Cash And June Carter

From Sea To Shining Sea

Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison

The Holy Land

Johnny Cash At San Quentin

Hello, I'm Johnny Cash

The Johnny Cash Show

I Walk The Line -Original Soundtrack Recording

Little Fauss And Big Halsey -Original Soundtrack Recording

Man In Black

A Thing Called Love

Johnny Cash: America A 200-Year Salute In Story And Song

Christmas -The Johnny Cash Family

Any Old Wind That Blows

The Gospel Road (2 Disc)

Johnny Cash And His Woman

Johnny Cash pa Osteraker

Ragged Old Flag

The Junkie And The Juicehead Minus Me

The Johnny Cash Children's Album

Johnny Cash Sings Precious Memories

John R. Cash

Look At Them Beans

Strawberry Cake

One Piece At A Time

The Last Gunfighter Ballad

The Rambler

I Would Like To See You Again

Gone Girl

Silver

Rockabilly Blues

Classic Christmas

The Baron

The Survivors -Johnny Cash Jerry Lee Lewis Carl Perkins

The Adventures Of Johnny Cash

Johnny 99

Koncert V Praze In Prague Live

Rainbow

Highwayman -Waylon Jennings Willie Nelson Johnny Cash Kris Kristofferson

Heroes

Highwayman 2 -Waylon Jennings Willie Nelson Kris Kristofferson Johnny Cash

At Madison Square Garden

BONUS DISCS:

Johnny Cash With His Hot & Blue Guitar

The Singles, Plus (2 Discs)