10 actors turned musicians

Since the advent of sound in films, there’s been a tradition of movie stars dipping their toes into the music world and, for better or worse, it’s still going strong today. Here are 10 famous actors-turned-musicians for your viewing pleasure - we wouldn’t recommend listening to them though...

Russell Crowe

Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife… and frontman to various tune-murdering rock bands, cinema’s grumpiest man keeps plugging away. Since his worst-name-ever outfit Thirty Odd Foot Of Grunts derailed in 2005, Russell Crowe has struck back in The Ordinary Fear Of God, revealed by a cursory dip into YouTube to be just as lumpen and gruff-voiced as you would imagine.