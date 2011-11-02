10 rock star movie cameos

You’d imagine that Jack White would refuse to appear in a lowbrow multiplex spoof on the basis that it’s not the sort of thing Blind Lemon Jefferson would do, but his Elvis pastiche is actually the film’s sole not-crap moment*.

Oh, how we laughed… until we realised that he could have been making a new White Stripes album instead.

See Jack White as Elvis here.

*NB - at least one member of the MusicRadar team couldn't agree less with this statement and argues that Walk Hard is actually a very funny movie indeed.