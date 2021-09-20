ESP, Sheeran By Lowden and Gordon Smith are the latest additions to our Guitar Showcase 2021 this week

Our Guitar Showcase 2021 is shaping up to be an unmissable online event this Friday and Saturday on the 24 & 25 September. Featuring the latest gear from some of the biggest names in guitar, we'll also have exclusive interviews with top signature players.

(Image credit: Gordon Smith)

ESP, Gordon Smith Guitars (with its new Gatsby offset) and Sheeran By Lowden are the latest brands to be announced for the online event. They join Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Ibanez, Charvel, Jackson, IK Multimedia, Emerald Guitars, Auden and Laney. Stand by for the latest gear from these iconic names.

(Image credit: Sheeran By Lowden)

We're also proud to have The Musicians' Union and Music Nomad joining us too

And with all this great gear we have players too. Def Leppard's Phil Collen will be here to talk about his history with Jackson Guitars, while Smashing Pumpkins man Jeff Schroeder goes in-depth on his Yamaha rig.

(Image credit: Fender)

Skindred's Dan Pugsley will be here for Laney's Digbeth bass amplification, The Nova Twins and Blu DeTiger are set to chat about the new Fender Player Plus models, while Jon Gomm will give us the lowdown on his Ibanez signature series acoustic guitars.

(Image credit: ESP Guitars)

Ace from Skunk Anansie will be giving us his first impressions of IK Multimedia's new AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals and we'll also be talking to Alejandro Aranda AKA Scarypoolparty, Chris Broderick, Tom Quayle, Rick Graham and more.

We'll also be speaking to Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mark Tremonti, Newton Faulkner and Yes icon Steve Howe about their new albums with in-depth interviews.

Don't miss the Guitar Showcase on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 September here on MusicRadar.