Review round-up: budget relic'd electric guitars

There are few things within the guitar world that divide opinion like a ready-relic'd electric guitar.

To some, pre-distressed guitars represent everything that’s wrong with today’s players. You see, genuinely distressed - or ‘road-worn’ - guitars have their visual aesthetic on account of them having being battered around for decades. They’ve earned that look. To think you can walk into any guitar store and buy a (brand-new!) model that’s been made to look as if it has those same battle scars is, quite simply, preposterous. Right?

With that in mind, allow us to introduce four real purist-botherers. The LTD TE-254 and Vintage Icon V6 look familiar enough as far as Strat and Tele homages go, and an aged semi-acoustic in the shape of the Washburn HB36 won’t be too controversial, but what’s this propping the list up?

The Cort Sunset gains instant points for looking, at the same time, like every other and no other guitar you’ve ever seen. So, yes, the four models we’re talking about here won’t be to everyone’s taste. Much like tennis or almond milk. But there’s value to be had in this price bracket, regardless of a few artificial scratches and scrapes. Let’s take a look...