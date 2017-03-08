Guitar legend Steve Stevens on 12 career-defining records

When it comes to résumés, Steve Stevens has one hell of an entry under ‘guitarist for hire’.

He’s been Billy Idol’s right-hand man for 36 years, but also managed to build a name for himself well beyond that of your average rockstar - dabbling in worlds as far and wide as flamenco, folk and British electronica. Oh, and then there’s also that Dirty Diana solo he did for some bloke called Michael Jackson.

This April, the guitarist will be heading to UK shores to play music from across his career - giving fans the chance to see him play the legendary, Grammy-winning Top Gun Anthem with their own eyes…

“I’ve started to put the setlist together,” grins Steve.

“Not only do fans get to hear all the stuff from my career, but there’s a lot of stuff they’d never get to see - like Top Gun Anthem or Dirty Diana. I hope to celebrate not only my career, but those of the artists I’ve been fortunate enough to work with. People that really helped shape me as a musician… it’s going to be a real celebration!”

Striking the right tone

That’s not the only thing the guitarist is excited about. This year also sees the release of his new Rockaway Archer pedal, designed and manufactured by boutique American brand J Rockett Audio. It’s a high-end overdrive that gives users to shape their EQ after the gain stage, allowing the flexibility to compensate or dial in whatever frequencies their hearts desire…

“I always found no matter what lead boost I was using, I’d need an EQ after it,” he explains.

“I ended up needing more space on my board, so I asked this company if they could do two in one - I really liked their Archer pedal, which is based on the Klon. They said it sounded interesting and they’d have a look at it.

I’ve always been drawn to people with great clean voices, as well as the gainy ones

“So this pedal has an EQ post gain stage, which is fantastic on its own, but we found if you turn it down, you can get a really transparent clean boost. It’s a great tool in the studio, say if you want to make a Les Paul sound like a Strat, you can create that EQ curve - the super-shimmery highs and whatnot. It’s a toolbox that can do so many different things beyond the usual extra drive for your leads.”

That emphasis on cleaner sounds as well as beast-mode shred is something that has been consistent with Stevens over a recording career fast approaching four decades. It’s a philosophy he feels many guitarists overlook…

“I’ve always been drawn to people with great clean voices, as well as the gainy ones,” he notes.

“I went to see The Police one time and was floored by Andy Summers’ guitar sound on songs like Walking On The Moon. Or I remember watching Robert Fripp early on when he was in King Crimson. To be honest, using different amps was quintessential in the '80s!”

Here, the guitar hero walks us through the 12 records that defined his illustrious career…

Steve Stevens plays his greatest hits at O2 Academy 2 Islington on 5 April 2017, with special guest Gus G.

