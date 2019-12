The Archer is among J Rockett Audio Designs' most beloved pedals, and now the company has paired with Steve Stevens to create the Rockaway Archer overdrive EQ.

Besides the Archer's Klon-inspired overdrive tone, the Rockaway packs a six-band graphic EQ with up to 18dB of cut or boost on each frequency, plus volume and gain knobs.

Versatile stuff. The Rockaway Archer is available now for $249. Head over to J Rockett Audio Designs for more info.