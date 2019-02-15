Ryan Adams dropped by guitar, amp and pedal companies following sexual misconduct allegations

Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that were first published in The New York Times, several guitar companies have indicated that they will no longer be working with singer-songwriter Ryan Adams.

Taking to Instagram, Walrus Audio has confirmed that its Defcon4 pedal, which bears Adams’ name and was released in 2018, will no longer be sold.

A statement from company president reads: “In light of recent news and allegations, we have discontinued the Defcon4 and are not selling any more direct or wholesale. That is our reactive plan, as this is fresh news for us in the last 24 hours.

"We will come forward with a proactive plan to help bring power to people combatting abuse as we figure out the best way to do so. Our hearts are heavy not just for the women involved but for every child, teen and adult today who has, who is, and will in the future have to endure and find healing from the oppressive culture of sex abuse.”

JHS Pedals, which sold a Ryan Adams signature pedal, has also been quick to distance itself from the singer.

In a statement to Variety, company president Josh Scott said: “Because of my deep concern over this situation, I am ceasing all collaboration with Ryan and have discontinued the VCR Ryan Adams Signature Pedal.

"We have a remaining stock of VCR pedals and are making future plans to fully rebrand and sell this inventory with a portion of the sale going towards the fight against sexual abuse and misconduct.”

Benson Amps, which was developing a Ryan Adams signature amp, has released a statement, too. Via Instagram, Christopher Benson said: “We are saddened and surprised by the recent allegations against Mr. Ryan Adams as documented in the New York Times.

"We have decided to suspend our relationship with Mr. Adams at this moment, and will no longer move forward with the development of the Ryan Adams signature model. We have no further comment at this time.”

It was beginning to feel like yahoo news or something so comments have been shut down. Peace. -management

Although no official statement has been made, MusicRadar also understands that Fender will no longer be working on a Ryan Adams signature Stratocaster. Adams shared photographs of a prototype in 2017.

In further developments, The Guardian reports that Adams is under investigation by the FBI concerning allegations that he engaged in sexually explicit text message communications with an underage fan.

Following the publication of The New York Times story, Adam made a statement on Twitter in which he said: “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”

However, in a further Tweet, he disputed the accuracy of some of the allegations, stating: “I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”