Gretsch previews new Streamliner guitars ahead of September launch

Gretsch's Streamliner series has long been a showcase for value, and now the company is continuing its regular updates to the line with six new electric guitar models for September.

Some of these models showcase the latest iterations of the company's versatile Broad'Tron humbuckers; the BT-3S, alongside 'updated' electronics and some lovely finish options.

G2655T Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double- Cut with Bigsby

$599.99 / £599 / €649



All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbucking pickups

Smaller double-cutaway arched maple body with chambered center block

Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays

22 medium jumbo frets

Real bone nut

Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece

1-Ply Cream pickguard

Nickel hardware

Coral, Tropico, and Brandywine finish options

G2655 Streamliner Center Block Jr with V-Stoptail

$499.99 / £549 / €599

All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbucking pickups

Smaller double-cutaway arched maple body with chambered center block

Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays

22 medium jumbo frets

Real bone nut

Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume

Radio control-style knobs

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge amd Gretsch V-Stop tailpiece

1-Ply Cream or 3-ply Black pickguard (depending on finish

Nickel hardware•BigsbyzB50 vibrato tailpiece

Nickel hardware

Finish options: Burnt Orchid, Midnight Sa[hire and Abbey Ale

G2622T Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby

$599.99 / £599 / €699

Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers

Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered center block

Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays

22 medium jumbo frets

Real bone nut

Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume

Radio-style control knobs

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece

Three-ply tortoise pickguard

Finish options: Steel Olive, Dark Denim, Abbey Ale

The G2622 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail (also available in a left-handed model)

$499.99 / £549 / €599



All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers

Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered center block

Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays

22 medium jumbo frets

Real bone nut

Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume

Radio control-style knobs

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gretsch V-Stop tailpiece

Three-ply tortoise pickguard

Nickel hardware

Finish options: Gunmetal, Burnt Orchid, Fireburst

Left-handed version available in Gunmetal

G2420T Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby

$599.99 / £599 / €699

All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers

Fully hollow arched maple body

Soft 'C'- shape nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays

22 medium jumbo frets

Real bone nut

Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume

Radio control-syle knobs

Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base

Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece

Three-ply tortoise pickguard

Nickel hardware

Finish options: Havana Burst, Brandywine, Midnight Sapphire

G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Chromatic II tailpiece



$499.99 / £549 / €649

