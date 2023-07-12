Gretsch previews new Streamliner guitars ahead of September launch

Gretsch's Streamliner series has long been a showcase for value, and now the company is continuing its regular updates to the line with six new electric guitar models for September.
Some of these models showcase the latest iterations of the company's versatile Broad'Tron humbuckers; the BT-3S, alongside 'updated' electronics and some lovely finish options.
G2655T Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double- Cut with Bigsby
$599.99 / £599 / €649
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbucking pickups
- Smaller double-cutaway arched maple body with chambered center block
- Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays
- 22 medium jumbo frets
- Real bone nut
- Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece
- 1-Ply Cream pickguard
- Nickel hardware
- Coral, Tropico, and Brandywine finish options
G2655 Streamliner Center Block Jr with V-Stoptail
$499.99 / £549 / €599
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbucking pickups
- Smaller double-cutaway arched maple body with chambered center block
- Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays
- 22 medium jumbo frets
- Real bone nut
- Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume
- Radio control-style knobs
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge amd Gretsch V-Stop tailpiece
- 1-Ply Cream or 3-ply Black pickguard (depending on finish
- Nickel hardware•BigsbyzB50 vibrato tailpiece
- Nickel hardware
- Finish options: Burnt Orchid, Midnight Sa[hire and Abbey Ale
G2622T Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby
$599.99 / £599 / €699
- Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers
- Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered center block
- Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays
- 22 medium jumbo frets
- Real bone nut
- Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume
- Radio-style control knobs
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece
- Three-ply tortoise pickguard
- Finish options: Steel Olive, Dark Denim, Abbey Ale
The G2622 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail (also available in a left-handed model)
$499.99 / £549 / €599
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers
- Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered center block
- Soft 'C'-shaped nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays
- 22 medium jumbo frets
- Real bone nut
- Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume
- Radio control-style knobs
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gretsch V-Stop tailpiece
- Three-ply tortoise pickguard
- Nickel hardware
- Finish options: Gunmetal, Burnt Orchid, Fireburst
- Left-handed version available in Gunmetal
G2420T Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby
$599.99 / £599 / €699
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers
- Fully hollow arched maple body
- Soft 'C'- shape nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays
- 22 medium jumbo frets
- Real bone nut
- Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume
- Radio control-syle knobs
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base
- Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece
- Three-ply tortoise pickguard
- Nickel hardware
- Finish options: Havana Burst, Brandywine, Midnight Sapphire
G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Chromatic II tailpiece
$499.99 / £549 / €649
- Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers
- Fully hollow arched maple body
- Soft 'C'-shape nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and pearloid Neo Classic thumbnail inlays
- 22 medium jumbo frets
- Real bone nut•Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Push/Pull coil-splitting on Master Volume
- Radio control-style knobs
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base and Chromatic II tailpiece
- Three-ply tortoise pickguard
- Nickel hardware
- Finish options: Aged Brooklyn Burst, Fireburst, Cadillac Green