Gretsch’s 2022 Electromatic hollowbodies have been officially launched – hear the new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups in action

Gretsch’s refreshed Electromatic Hollow Body models have been released, with the comprehensive range of vintage-inspired electric guitars debuting new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, trestle block bracing patterns, and neck profiles.

These new models are typically Gretsch, subtly updating a classic format and offering a wide range of eye-catching finish options.

The new lineup offers the G5420T in Airline Silver, Azure Metallic, Orange Stain and Walnut Stain, with a G5420LH offering a southpaw version in Orange Stain that is equipped with an Adjusto-Matic bridge and G-cutout tailpiece. The right-handed G5420T models all have Bigsby B60 vibrato units, and nickel hardware throughout.

Two of the most intriguing models are the G5422G-12 12-string guitars. Available in Single Barrel Burst and Walnut Stain, these doublecuts are sure to add some jangle to the Gretsch chime. With the gold hardware and G-cutout tailpieces complementing classic finishes, they look incredible, too.

Those looking for a six-string doublecut should turn their attention to the G5422TG. As with the G5420T, we have a trio of Bigsby-equipped right-hand models, and a fixed bridge left-handed model. But with the G5420T, all the hardware is gold, with finish options comprising Orange Stain, Snowcrest White and Walnut Stain, and Snowcrest white for the G5422GLH.

There is a lot of shared DNA in each of these models. The bodies are formed from laminated maple, with Gretsch promising that the new trestle block bracing pattern will put the nix on unwanted feedback and deliver “faster attack with more focus, snap, and increased sustain.”

The question of Gretsch and electric guitar pickups always invites passionate online debate, and the FT-5E Filter’Tron is sure to be no different. Gretsch’s tasting notes, so to speak, describe them as having “huge full-bodied punch, classic chime and enhanced presence, clarity and note definition,” all qualities that sound compatible with That Great Gretsch Sound, but then everyone has their own favourite take on that.

Elsewhere, there is a new Classic C neck profile, with these set maple necks topped with 12” radius Indian laurel fingerboards across the series. The six-string models all have a 24.6” scale length; the 12-strings a little longer at 24.72”.

The G5420T is priced £919 / $799, the G5420LH £919 / $899, the G5422TG, G5422GLH AND G5422G-12 are priced at £1,039 / $899.

For more details, head over to Gretsch.