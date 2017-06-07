Gregor Mackintosh: 10 guitar albums that blew my mind

We could forgive Gregor Mackintosh for feeling overwhelmed right now. He’s got a lot on his musical plate - past, present and future.

We’re here to talk about Fear Those Who Fear Him, the latest album with his extreme metal band Vallenfyre, but there’s plenty going on in the Paradise Lost part of his life, too: the 20th anniversary of the Halifax band’s landmark One Second album, and the release of new opus Medusa in September.

“It’s a very, very doomy record,” Greg confirms of Paradise Lost’s 15th studio effort.

“And it was really because with the last record [2015’s The Plague Within], the final song we wrote for it was called Beneath Broken Earth. And it was the big doom metal song. But it just turned out way better than we expected and we just loved playing it live. It made us think, we should do a full album of this stuff. We haven’t done anything like this in so long. It was kind of refreshing to do, and it gives you room to breathe and try things out.”

As schedules unexpectedly collided between his two bands, Greg found himself writing for both Medusa and this new Vallenfyre record at the same time last year. A challenge he rose to, but not one he wants to repeat any time soon.

“I was doing a couple of days on Vallenfyre and a couple of days on Paradise Lost, going backwards and forwards. It was tough and stressful, but it gave me respite by switching between them. It was interesting in a way… but I wouldn’t want to try and do it again!”

To date, the only time Vallenfyre and Paradise Lost have shared a stage was last year’s Bloodstock festival, and Gregor was surprised to see a completely different turnout of fans for each set. Because although some of Vallenfyre’s songs nod to the death-doom of Paradise Lost’s pioneering beginnings, their sound is an altogether more viciously direct sonic experience. And it’s one that has allowed Greg the freedom to celebrate and explore his early metal influences in the '80s hardcore punk and extreme metal scenes.

“It connects me, not only to the music I grew up with, but to a scene that I haven’t really been part of for the best part of 25 years,” he explains.

“People who do it just for the love of doing it – promoters, venue owners, whoever… it’s just about the love of it, and that’s why we do it. I love doing Paradise Lost, but it is what I do for a living, so there are certain connotations to that - there’s a little more pressure. But with Vallenfyre, nobody tells us if and when to record an album, or a gig. It’s purely when we feel like doing it so it’s like my hobby.”

For the love of GodCity

As well as writing the bulk of Vallenfyre’s material, frontman Gregor plays lead on Fear Those Who Fear Him but is vocals only live; it’s bandmate Hamish Glencross (formerly of My Dying Bride) who takes on rhythm duties (Sam Wallace joins on guitar when the band tour).

With Vallenfyre recording this third album as a three-piece, completed by drummer Waltteri Väyrynen, Glencross took on bass duties for recording, too.

“He relished that far too much,” laughs Greg. “He was playing with his fingers. [Producer] Kurt Ballou said he hated it when bassists played with their fingers as there’s not enough attack for this kind of music, but Hamish basically smacked the hell out of the bass to make it work. And it wasn’t even his bass - it was Nate [Newton] from Converge’s.”

A lot of bands don’t have enough faith in their own material or their own vision. When you record with someone like Kurt Ballou, you get your guitar sound and then it’s, 'Are you happy with it? Because if you’re not, you can’t change it'

Those familiar with Ballou’s work will already know of the Converge connection - he’s the influential band’s guitarist and runs GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts as an in-demand producer.

Last year saw Vallenfyre’s second wintertime visit to GodCity, and the city with its dark history of witchcraft trials, after tracking 2014’s second album Splinters with Ballou. “Some of it’s like Blackpool,” says Gregor of Salem’s tourist traps.

The studio itself provided the perfect environment for Vallenfyre’s manifesto.

“It reminds me of when I used to record back in the '80s,” he says of working with Kurt at GodCity.

“That’s something I’ve missed with all the tangle of cables everywhere. Patch bays with a million cables hanging out - I’d forgotten how much I missed that. And another thing I missed is committing to something. We used to call it ‘committing to tape’, even though the tape isn’t there any more.

“I think a lot of bands don’t have enough faith in their own material or their own vision. When you record with someone like Kurt Ballou, you get your guitar sound and then it’s, ‘Are you happy with it? Because if you’re not, you can’t change it.’ Once you’ve done the mix, the patch cables are pulled out. You can’t do another mix. There’s something refreshing about that, and albums are supposed to be a snapshot in time.”

Which brings us to the key metal moments of Gregor’s youth that have manifested in Vallenfyre’s sound - records that continue to inspire his music…

Vallenfyre's new album, Fear Those Who Fear Him, is out now via Century Media Records.