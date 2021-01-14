Going, going… Klon? JHS Pedals' Josh Scott is selling the first ever Klon overdrive for half a million dollars

JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott has put the first ever Klon Centaur overdrive pedal made and sold up for sale for $500,000 (£385,729) on Reverb .

"You know what it is," states Scott the listing. "If you want the best Klon, it's this Klon. Bill [Finnegan, Klon designer] built/sold this #2 first as he sat #1 aside for himself and built it later.

"Buy it or don't, I don't really care" Josh Scott

"Because of the prices lately here on the Reverb, I think this is a fair price for what it is.

"I only took one picture because that's good enough. What you see is what you get, no box, nothing, just the pedal.

"The pedal will be hand-delivered by me, in-person to anywhere on earth for free. Allow 30 days for me to clear my schedule and get it to you from the date of purchase.

"Buy it or don't, I don't really care."

JHS Pedals' Josh Scott (Image credit: JHS Pedals)

This will be the most valuable effects pedal on the planet if it sells.

Other gold Klon Centaurs on Reverb right now are priced around $5,000 to over $11,000 – prices are going up considerable lately. Do you Scott's will sell? We might soon find out!

But if you can't stump up four figures for your transparent drive thrills, we can recommend some great overdrives with much more palatable prices in our overdrive pedal buying guide – the EH-X Soul Food gets close and 9/10 people at your next pub gig won't notice the difference!