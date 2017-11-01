Godsticks’ Darran Charles: this is my essential guitar gear

“I’ve written a lot of articles over the years about my experiences with digital modellers, but even after four years of my owning it, I can still confidently say that the Axe-Fx II is the single most inspirational piece of gear I’ve ever bought.

“I’ve used it on the last two Godsticks albums exclusively, and I don’t envisage a day where I wouldn’t use it to record an album. The sounds are wonderfully authentic, to the point where I defy most listeners to tell the difference between the profile and an actual mic’d up cab.

“Where it has also proved immensely useful is that when my tonal tastes change (as they invariably do), I’ve always been able to locate a new sound because there so many classic and modern amps onboard.

“They’re expensive units, but for me at least it has proved to be worth every penny, especially when considering how many virtual amp setups I’ve been through in the last few years – the physical equivalent would have cost me a small fortune!”