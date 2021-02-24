Godin reveals its Montreal Premiere HT semi-hollow guitar in Laguna Blue

Godin has revealed a new semi-hollow electric guitar - the Montreal Premiere HT in a vibrant Laguna Blue finish. With it comes the kind of innovative build we've come to expect from the Canadian brand.

(Image credit: Godin)

Following previous Montreal Premiere models, the HT has "an innovative and unique breathe-through carved cedar core to enable the body to resonate like no other guitar in its class." Even its finish aides this cause of resonance…

"Because the finish is thinner and more organic in nature—like you would find on a good acoustic guitar—it breathes more freely and offers even more sonic properties to the Montreal Premiere HT," says Godin.

(Image credit: Godin)

Spec for 24″-scale model includes a 22-fret mahogany neck, 12" radius rosewood fingerboard.nt. Bridge is a Graph Tech ResoMax tune-o-matic-style bridge with tailpiece.

(Image credit: Godin)

Pickups are Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2n in the neck position and a Godin Custom Humbucker in the bridge position that should cover a wide breadth of clean and overdriven tones with style.

Price is $1,795 including gig bag. More info at Godin.