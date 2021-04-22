Godin releases Acoustic Solutions ASG-8 120 amp combo

It's been a while since we saw any new acoustic guitar amps hitting the market but Godin promises a solid performer here with its 120-watt Acoustic Solutions ASG-8 120 combo.

It's wedge chassis makes it flexible as your stage monitor in front of you as well as a backline staple for your rig. Dual channels with independent XLR and ¼” inputs, independent gain and resonance controls also means you can use it for vocals or another acoustic instrument if required.

There's an XLR out too for feeding to a PA, and a mute button to engage when you're switching instruments.

(Image credit: Godin)

Onboard controls include reverb, flange, echo and two type of chorus. There's also aux input for backing tracks – or you can use the ASG-8's Bluetooth capability.

The natural wood finish of the case offers an organic touch and the cab houses an 8" woofer with a 1" tweeter.

(Image credit: Godin)

MAP price in the US for the Godin ASG-8 Acoustic Solutions Amplifier is $499.