Go behind the scenes with Rob Chapman’s new project Clockwork Wolf & Co

Guitarist, entrepreneur and YouTube raconteur Rob Chapman is back with new music and an all-new band, Clockwork Wolf & Co - and we have the exclusive premiere of the blues-rockers’ studio recording diary for debut EP, In The Sunshine.

In the clip above, Chapman takes you through the enviable array of gear employed during the sessions at Brighton Electric Studios - which naturally includes a host of Chapman Guitars - as well as highlights from the EP’s five tracks.

The Clockwork Wolf & Co line-up is completed by Zach Comtois (guitar/Britney Spears live guitarist), Jack Hosgood (bass), and Chris Hardwick (drums), and the band is set to tour in 2019 - watch this space...

The In The Sunshine EP is available now via iTunes.