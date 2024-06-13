Glam session: Def Leppard and Tom Morello join forces for new song Just Like '73

Morello has got his Whammy out but he keeps it melodic

Tom Morello / Def Leppard
Def Leppard – and singer Joe Elliot in particular – have never hidden their love of '70s glam rock, and they love a good stomp. That's all come together, with Tom Morello in tow, on new song Just Like '73 and the collaboration works better than you might be expecting.

We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time

Joe Elliot

Morello can play melodic when he wants, and his Whammy-enthused break here and in the outro actually leans into a '70s sci-fi feel on this anthemic song, but it's undeniably Tom too. 

"I had a blast rocking a solo on Just Like 73, Tom Morello. “I played Rock Of Ages in my college cover band almost 40 years ago and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that’s one of their best.”

"It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA," adds Joe Elliot of the song. "We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time.” 

Phil Collen concurs…
 
“When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid technicolor,” the guitarist adds. “Our song Just Like 73 represents that awakening.” 

Just Like '73 (Tom Morello Version)  is the first new music from the Sheffield band since 2022's Diamond Star Halos and follows the 40th anniversary reissue of Pyromania earlier this year. A video for the song will follow on 20 June. 

Def Leppard have a busy summer co-headline tour with Journey playing US stadiums supported by Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band and Heart. Dates here.

Tom Morello will release his debut solo rock single on 28 June. Soldier In The Army Of Love was co-written with his 'guitar wizard son' Roman Morello. A full-length album will follow, release date TBA.  

