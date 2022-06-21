Gibson releases the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Rust in Peace in Alien Tech Green

Continuing their extensive collaboration with metal icon Dave Mustaine – founding guitarist and vocalist of big four thrash pioneers Megadeth – Gibson have just unveiled the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Rust In Peace in Alien Tech Green finish.

Promising to deliver a powerful, heavy sound along with outstanding playing performance the new signature model features a longer 25.5” scale glued-in mahogany neck with a compound radius ebony fretboard.

Along with a SlimTaper profile and 24 medium jumbo frets, this metal machine offers a super slick feel with a tight, snappy response – ideal for articulating those high speeds riffs and runs with precision and clarity.

Based on Gibson’s time-honoured Flying V design that appeared in 1958 as part of their ‘modernistic’ range of electric guitars, this model features Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with kidney buttons, a Tune-o-matic bridge and a stop tailpiece – all finished in black chrome.

A set of signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups have been installed with custom Dave Mustaine wiring and are controlled via two independent volume knobs along with a master tone knob.

These high output passive humbuckers are perfect for recreating the kind of tones heard on Megadeth records.

Developed in collaboration with Seymour Duncan during the recording of 1990’s Rust In Peace, the Dave Mustaine Thrash Factor 'bucker is known to produce a tight low-end response along with slightly scooped mids and an aggressive top-end.

The guitar’s mahogany body is finished in an eye-catching gloss nitrocellulose finish called Alien Tech Green.

Set off against the black hardware, the instrument's unique look is completed by black witch hat knobs, two-tone green/pearloid Rust In Peace diamond inlays and an Explorer-style headstock.

Priced $2,999.00, a Rust In Peace custom hardshell case is included along with a ﻿Dave Mustaine signature Richter strap and Dunlop strap lock buttons.

