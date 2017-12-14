Get yourself some textural healing with Sugar Bytes’ “majestic” Aparillo plugin synth

Billed as a ‘textural synthesizer’, Aparillo is a new plugin from the creative minds at Sugar Bytes. It’s a 16-voice FM instrument that’s been built with “majestic sonic motions” in mind, and comes with synthesis, waveshaping, filtering, FX and modulation options.

On the synth side, you get two FM operators, while the Orbiter is a special XY pad that’s designed to give you easy control of the entire sound engine. The effect section, meanwhile, is a sound source in its own right, and includes not only a multimode filter but also the Spacializer (a delay-based pitch resonator), the Poly-Autopan synced delay and a reverb. Finally, there are multiple modulation options, including envelopes and an LFO.

Specs are below and you can find out more on the Sugar Bytes website. Aparillo costs €99 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can also download a demo.

Sugar Bytes Aparillo features