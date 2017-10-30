Get set for Halloween with the free Horror Box ROMpler plugin

Arriving just in time for Halloween, BeatMaker’s Horror Box is a free ROMpler plugin that enables you to create “terrifying sound passages”.

There are nine presets included, and you can adjust the four spookily-named layers to create a range of “spectral” sounds. You can also tweak the attack/release and reverb controls, dial in some reverb and adjust the LFO.

This scary soundbox can be yours for nothing: Horror Box is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and can be downloaded from the BeatMaker website.